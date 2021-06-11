Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Getty Images

They might be rapping about a failing relationship, but the love between Polo G and Nicki Minaj is all real. The two artists have dropped their first collab, “For the Love of New York,” which dropped on June 11 along with 19 other tracks on Polo G’s third album, Hall of Fame. Though Polo G is a Chicago native, the track is about a girl from New York who could have his heart if he “wasn’t so heartless.” So perhaps it’s not a surprise that Nicki, who proudly reps Queens, agreed to provide the perspective of the other side of the relationship. “I’d rather physical, emotional’s the worst pain,” she says in her verse, closing out the song by warning, “This is toxic, don’t act like it’s normal.” She’s one of a dozen artists who feature on the album, which is composed of half solo tracks and half featuring tracks. The other inductees into Polo G’s personal hall of fame are the Kid LAROI, Lil Durk, Lil Wayne, Scorey, G Herbo, Rod Wave, DaBaby, Young Thug, Roddy Ricch, Pop Smoke, and Fivio Foreign. Check out the full track list below.