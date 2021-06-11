Other Nerds Join Our Craig Jenkins in Being Recognized by Pulitzer

Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by New York Magazine and Wikipedia

Not to brag, but we’re totally bragging. Vulture and New York’s Craig Jenkins has been named a 2021 Pulitzer Prize Finalist for Criticism “for writing on a range of popular topics, including social media, music and comedy, contending with the year’s disarray and exploring how culture and conversation can both flourish and break down online.” The New York Times’ Wesley Morris was named the winner of the category, while the Los Angeles Times’ Mark Swed was also named a finalist. Columbia University released the list of the 105th class of Pulitzer Prize winners and finalists on June 11. The annual awards recognize achievement in journalism, books, drama, and music. Check out the full list of 2021 Pulitzer Prize winners and finalists below.

Winners and Finalists

Journalism

Public Service

The New York Times

ProPublica

The Courier-Journal, Louisville, Ky.

Breaking News Reporting

Staff of the Star Tribune, Minneapolis, Minn.

Helen Branswell, Andrew Joseph and the late Sharon Begley of STAT, Boston, Mass.

Staff of The Courier-Journal, Louisville, Ky.

Investigative Reporting

Matt Rocheleau, Vernal Coleman, Laura Crimaldi, Evan Allen and Brendan McCarthy of The Boston Globe

﻿Dake Kang and the Staff of Associated Press

Margie Mason and Robin McDowell of Associated Press

Explanatory Reporting

Ed Yong of The Atlantic

Andrew Chung, Lawrence Hurley, Andrea Januta, Jaimi Dowdell and Jackie Botts of Reuters

﻿Megha Rajagopalan, Alison Killing and Christo Buschek of BuzzFeed News, New York

Local Reporting

Kathleen McGrory and Neil Bedi of the Tampa Bay Times

﻿Jack Dolan and Brittny Mejia of the Los Angeles Times

Staff of The Post and Courier, Charleston, S.C.

National Reporting

Staffs of The Marshall Project; AL.com, Birmingham; IndyStar, Indianapolis; and the Invisible Institute, Chicago

Staff of The New York Times

Staff of The Wall Street Journal

International Reporting

Megha Rajagopalan, Alison Killing and Christo Buschek of BuzzFeed News, New York

BuzzFeed News, New York, and the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, Washington, D.C.

Staff of The New York Times

Staff of The Wall Street Journal

Feature Writing

Nadja Drost, freelance contributor, The California Sunday Magazine

Mitchell S. Jackson, freelance contributor, Runner’s World

﻿Greg Jaffe of The Washington Post

Commentary

Michael Paul Williams of the Richmond (Va.) Times-Dispatch

Melinda Henneberger of The Kansas City Star

Roy S. Johnson of Alabama Media Group, Birmingham

Criticism

Wesley Morris of The New York Times

﻿Craig Jenkins of New York Magazine

Mark Swed of the Los Angeles Times

Editorial Writing

Robert Greene of the Los Angeles Times

﻿Alan Wirzbicki and Rachelle G. Cohen of The Boston Globe

Lee Hockstader of The Washington Post

Editorial Cartooning (no award given)

Ken Fisher, drawing as Ruben Bolling, for “Tom the Dancing Bug,” Andrews McMeel Syndicate

Lalo Alcaraz, Andrews McMeel Syndicate

Marty Two Bulls Sr., freelance cartoonist

Breaking News Photography

Photography Staff of Associated Press

Hassan Ammar, Hussein Malla and Felipe Dana of Associated Press

Joshua Irwandi, freelance photographer, National Geographic

Feature Photography

Emilio Morenatti of Associated Press

Staff of Getty Images

Tyler Hicks of The New York Times

Audio Reporting

Lisa Hagen, Chris Haxel, Graham Smith and Robert Little of National Public Radio

﻿Staff of National Public Radio

Staffs of the Invisible Institute, Chicago; The Intercept and Topic Studios

Books, Drama & Music

Fiction

The Night Watchman, by Louise Erdrich (Harper)

﻿A Registry of My Passage Upon the Earth, by Daniel Mason (Little, Brown and Company)

Telephone, by Percival Everett (Graywolf Press)

Drama

The Hot Wing King, by Katori Hall

Circle Jerk, by Michael Breslin and Patrick Foley

Stew, by Zora Howard

History

Franchise: The Golden Arches in Black America, by Marcia Chatelain (Liveright/Norton)

﻿The Deviant’s War: The Homosexual vs. the United States of America, by Eric Cervini (Farrar, Straus and Giroux)

The Three-Cornered War: The Union, the Confederacy, and Native Peoples in the Fight for the West, by Megan Kate Nelson (Scribner)

Biography

The Dead Are Arising: The Life of Malcolm X, by the late Les Payne and Tamara Payne (Liveright/Norton)

﻿Red Comet: The Short Life and Blazing Art of Sylvia Plath, by Heather Clark (Alfred A. Knopf)

Stranger in the Shogun’s City: A Japanese Woman and Her World, by Amy Stanley (Scribner)

Poetry

Postcolonial Love Poem, by Natalie Diaz (Graywolf Press)

A Treatise on Stars, by Mei-mei Berssenbrugge (New Directions)

In the Lateness of the World, by Carolyn Forché (Penguin Press)

General Nonfiction

Wilmington’s Lie: The Murderous Coup of 1898 and the Rise of White Supremacy, by David Zucchino (Atlantic Monthly Press)

﻿Minor Feelings: An Asian American Reckoning, by Cathy Park Hong (One World/Random House)

Yellow Bird: Oil, Murder, and a Woman’s Search for Justice in Indian Country, by Sierra Crane Murdoch (Random House)

Music

Stride, by Tania León, premiered on February 13, 2020 at David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center, New York City (Peermusic Classical)

﻿Data Lords, by Maria Schneider

Place, by Ted Hearne

Special Citations

Special Awards and Citations

Darnella Frazier