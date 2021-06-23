Q-Force Trailer: Never Fear, the Homosexual Heroes We Need Are Here

C’mon, Avengers, let’s get sickening! If you’ve been holding out for a LGBTQ+ hero, never fear. Netflix is saving us with Q-Force, a new animated series presumably inspired by Aja’s lip-sync to Bonnie Tyler on season nine of RuPaul’s Drag Race. the Chris Evans of Q-Force explains how marginalization works in this universe: “We’re the first queer agents in the field ever!” They’re fabulous, they have great brows, but, no, they’re not here to avenge the death of Super Drags. The series stars Sean Hayes, Wanda Sykes, Gary Cole, Patti Harrison, Matt Rogers, David Harbour, and Laurie Metcalf. And because Pride month is every month, Q-Force is coming to Netflix on September 2. “You can’t pander to the gays, they can smell it,” a potential villain observes. “You’re acting like Citibank at Pride.”

