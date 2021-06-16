Heather Dubrow Returning to RHOC to Usher in a New Golden Age of Housewifery

Photo: Steve Rogers Photography/Getty Images for SXSW

How do you keep a reality show fresh after 16 seasons? Invite a fan favorite back and get Kelly Dodd out of there. Last night, People reported that Real Housewives of Orange County will see the return of Heather Dubrow, who had left the franchise in 2011 after a five-season run. In addition, current cast members Kelly Dodd, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, and Elizabeth Lyn Vargas won’t be returning. This past season was Vargas’s first. Dubrow confirmed the news of her return this morning with a RHOC-themed promotional photo on Instagram. It was also confirmed by the Watch What Happens Live Twitter account, which posted the famous cake fight in full. It makes sense that Bravo is bringing Dubrow back just as they’re kicking three Housewives out; she’s really good at telling people to leave:

