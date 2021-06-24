Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Are Finally Done Playing Coy

Photo: Richard/Cesar/TheBigShotApp/Shutterstock

At long last, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky appear to be out and about as a full-on couple. And honestly? It’s about time these two hot people let us celebrate their collective hotness in public.

They’ve sparked dating rumors for a while, especially since Rihanna and her billionaire boyfriend of three years, Hassan Jameel, split at the beginning of 2020. Soon after the break-up, Rihanna and A$AP were seen together (on a boat, no less!). In December, she brought him home for the holidays. Then, last month, A$AP Rocky gave the first official statement on their relationship when he called Rihanna the “love of my life” in an interview with GQ, adding that “she’s the one.”

Now, the two were seen kissing and cuddling and being Very Together at a bar in New York. Excuse me, a barcade in New York. Yeah, if you’re going to combination bar-arcades, playing Pac-Man and sipping beer? That’s amore.

I mean, look at the two of them! She’s in a pink fuzzy bucket hat. He’s got on a sleeveless purple sweater and leather pants. They’re kissing! They’re smiling! She’s wearing his jacket!

It’s a far cry from previous times, when A$AP Rocky has denied dating rumors saying, “I don’t even look at her like that. She’s sexy, but I’m good.” LOL, and furthermore haha. I think you mean, she’s sexy and you’re good.

Here’s to more of them smoochin’ in public and absolutely looking at each other “like that.”