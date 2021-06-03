Anthony Bourdain Leaves No Parts Unknown in His Roadrunner Documentary Trailer

Almost three years after cultural icon Anthony Bourdain tragically died by suicide, a documentary about his life and career, Roadrunner, has unveiled its first trailer. Set to premiere at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival, the filmmakers were given intimate and behind-the-scenes access to the life of Bourdain, a man whose fame rose in the early aughts with his book Kitchen Confidential and further snowballed with the food-travel shows No Reservations and Parts Unknown. Close friends of Bourdain’s, including chefs Éric Ripert and David Chang, also contributed with interviews about their “better person” pal. “Travel isn’t always pretty,” Bourdain posthumously narrates. “You go away, you learn, you get scarred, marked, changed in the process.” After Tribeca, the film will be released in theaters nationwide on July 16. And always remember: Be a traveler, not a tourist.

