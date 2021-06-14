A Black Lady Sketch Show’s Robin Thede Photo: Getty Images

Yes, HBO Max is developing a Perfect Strangers reboot, but if you’re craving some pure, authentic goofery from the fictional island of Mypos, you will have to watch the original ABC sitcom. According to the Hollywood Reporter, A Black Lady Sketch Show creator Robin Thede and British comedian and actress London Hughes will reportedly star in the streamer’s reboot of the ’80s multicam, currently in development. Thede will write the series’s script, as well as executive produce the show alongside Perfect Strangers EP Robert L. Boyett.

As any good TGIF viewer can tell you, the original comedy, which ran from 1986 to 1993, follows beleaguered Chicagoan Larry (Mark Linn-Baker) and his unflaggingly optimistic immigrant cousin Balki (Bronson Pinchot), as they teach each other about America, dating, and, of course, the “Dance of Joy.” But if you’re wondering who will be the Balki and who will be the Cousin Larry, thankfully, the answer is neither.

Instead of a one-to-one remake, Thede and Hughes will star as Deja and Poppy, respectively, two women who are shocked to “unexpectedly discover that they are half-sisters when they both inherit a one-bedroom apartment above a trap yoga studio in Fort Greene, Brooklyn. Polar opposites, they must learn how to live and work together.” And, hey, if they want to follow the original show’s trajectory and spin-off a Family Matters reboot while they’re at it, that feels only right.