Actually, Jay-Z Seems Pretty Giddy About His Rock Hall Induction

Looks like we’ve successfully navigated around a potential Mark Knopfler reprise. A month after the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced the inductees for its 2021 class, Jay-Z, one of the six main honorees, has acknowledged the feat during an appearance on HBO talk show The Shop. The rapper and songwriter, who appeared on the show’s May 28 episode, had remained silent about the Rock Hall until then, leading some to believe he was uninterested in being celebrated alongside the likes of Tina Turner, Foo Fighters, and the Go-Go’s in the pantheon of rock glory. However, his Shop demeanor says otherwise: Speaking with LeBron James and other pals, Jay-Z is clearly thrilled about the honor, despite the less-than-ideal way he found out about it. “I was taking Blue to school,” he recalled, referring to his daughter with Beyoncé. “I was like, This ain’t no celebration. She walked away and I was like, Yo.” Between this and Todd Rundgren’s surprise embrace for his fans, are we in for a drama-free induction year? That’s no fun. Quick, Dave Grohl, say something wild about how backdoor the Award for Musical Excellence is.

