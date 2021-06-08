Rolling Loud New York headliners Travis Scott and J. Cole. Photo: Shutterstock

Rolling Loud is set to roll back through New York City for a second year. The leading hip-hop festival announced its expanded second New York lineup, growing from two days to three, October 28 to 30. (Curiously, the festival takes place Thursday through Saturday — no need to worry about missing church!) Travis Scott, J. Cole, and 50 Cent are set to headline at Citi Field in Queens, after Scott previously headlined the inaugural 2019 fest and 50 guested during A$AP Rocky’s 2019 headlining set. The lineup also teases a “special guest” set by New York icon Bobby Shmurda, who was recently released from prison. Other performers include Lil Uzi Vert, Gunna, Lil Durk, Gucci Mane, Polo G, Moneybagg Yo, Joey Bada$$, Lil Baby, Playboi Carti, Kodak Black, Rick Ross, Lil Yachty, Wale, City Girls, Roddy Ricch, A$AP Ferg, Rod Wave, Griselda, and Action Bronson. The festival will follow the return of Rolling Loud Miami this summer, where Travis Scott will also headline alongside A$AP Rocky and Post Malone.