Free Guy Is a Real Movie, We Swear, Not Just a Bunch of Trailers

It’s the same as it ever was for our titular Free Guy (Ryan Reynolds, embracing an anti-Deadpool role) who, after an indefinite amount of time working as a bank teller in an open-world video game ravaged by murder, sex, violence, and more murder, finally has an existential epiphany: Maybe there’s more to life than being ritualistically tortured, Westworld style, every time he wakes up. “If we’re not real,” he confides to a game pal in a new trailer, “doesn’t that mean that nothing you do matters?” He’s not wrong! Teaming up with a fellow background player (Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer), the duo start to reform the game and make real-world headlines in the process, much to the chagrin of their asshole creator (Taika Waititi) who doesn’t exactly love the new “good guy” spirit infiltrating the game. But who cares, because Alex Trebek shows up for a cameo, and we miss him very much. The film, originally set for a July 3, 2020 release, is now scheduled for August 13, 2021 due to the coronavirus. Enjoy these many trailers.

