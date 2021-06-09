Photo: Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Peacock dropped a new list of actors joining the cast of the MacGruber series and it’s all bangers, no skips. According to Variety, Sam Elliott, Laurence Fishburn, and Mickey Rourke are joining the returning movie cast of Will Forte, Kirsten Wiig, and Ryan Phillippe. The series picks up MacGruber’s story after he’s been imprisoned for over a decade.

Mickey Rourke will play the show’s Big Bad, “a mysterious villain from [MacGruber’s] past—Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth.” Fishburn will play General Barrett Fasoose, a well-respected military man and Vick St. Elmo (Wiig)’s new hubby. Elliott will play MacGruber’s father, Perry, because of course he will. If Sam Elliott doesn’t call MacGruber mijo at least once, I will riot.

A MacGruber show has been in the works since the film earned its cult classic status upon its 2010 release. The MacGruber TV show was announced at the beginning of 2020. Forte, original film director Jorma Taccone, and John Solomon were all attached as writers and executive producers. The series trailer dropped in August of that same year.