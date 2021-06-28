Photo: John Lamparski/Getty Images

Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail is adding yet another series to his ever-growing portfolio. The Hollywood Reporter reports that Esmail’s latest project under his overall development deal at NBCUniversal’s Universal Content Productions will be The American Throne. Penned by Julius Onah and Peter Glanz, Esmail’s series will depict an alternative history of contemporary America. The Hollywood Reporter includes a synopsis that takes us to The American Throne’s fictionalized USA, “where the nation was founded as a monarchy” and “an entirely white royal family is plunged into a scorched-earth succession battle when it’s revealed the late king has hidden a mind-blowing secret: A Black son who is the true heir to the throne.” Ah, yeah … mind-blowing.

No details on casting have been announced as yet. As for Esmail, he will be serving as the series’s executive producer. It’s unclear if he’ll be in the director’s chair, but considering he has four upcoming shows, including Peacock’s reboot of Battlestar Galactica, on his plate, we’ll just have to wait and see. Till then, will someone order Esmail to take a nap?