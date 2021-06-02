Seth Rogen’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to Come Out of Its Shell in 2023

Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Look, it already turned them into humanoid ninjas who hang out with an elderly rat and handle dairy better than you can; it makes sense the ooze would also make the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’s IP practically indestructible. According to Deadline, the CG-animated TMNT feature from Seth Rogen’s Point Grey Pictures and Nickelodeon will reportedly clamor out of the sewers and into a theater near you on August 11, 2023.

The film will be penned by Brendan O’Brien, who has previously co-written Neighbors, The House and, Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates with director Andrew Jay Cohen. “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles … Aug 11 2023 (Leo takes notes like I used to),” Rogen tweeted Tuesday by way of announcement, alongside a doodle-filled piece of notebook paper from a high-school science class that suggests the movie is going to highlight the fact Leonardo and the boys are actually kids. If nothing else, maybe it’ll help the children realize their non-ninja-related education is important, too.