The Nice Jewish Husband Is Returning to Sex and the City

At this rate, Samantha is going to be the odd one out, honey. Evan Handler, who portrayed Charlotte’s lovely divorce-attorney husband, Harry, in the Sex in the City series and follow-up films, will be officially returning for the HBO Max reboot, And Just Like That. The show’s social-media pages confirmed his casting on Wednesday, in addition to a bunch of other fabulous supporting characters who previously graced the Sex universe: Willie Garson as Standford, David Eigenberg as Steve, and Mario Cantone as Anthony. This dude quartet will be joining Chris Noth’s infamous Mr. Big and Sara Ramirez’s new “non-binary, queer, stand-up comedian” podcaster, as well as three women not named Kim Cattrall.