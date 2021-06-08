Shadow and Bone Makes Netflix Its Shadow and Home for a Second Season

Photo: Netflix

The Grishaverse welcomes its cast back into the fold, but not into the Shadow Fold, as that is a liminal, flying monster-filled nightmarescape, as any fan of Shadow And Bone should know by now. On Monday, Netflix released a video announcing the official renewal of the hit fantasy series, based on author Leigh Bardugo’s trilogy and subsequent duo of novels following the inhabitants of Ravka, including the show’s protagonist, Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li), who discovers she is a Grisha capable of manipulating light. Unfortunately, this means Alina is pretty much immediately tasked with destroying the Fold, with the help of General Kirigan (Ben Barnes). Without giving away too many spoilers, let’s just say Alina’s definitely going to need another eight episodes to complete her mission.

In the video, the stars join their castmates Archie Renaux, Freddy Carter, Amita Suman, Kit Young, Danielle Galligan, and Calahan Skogman to thank their fans, sparing a shoutout for the series’ scene-stealing goat Milo. Said showrunner Eric Heisserer in a statement, “I’m honored and thrilled to return to the Grishaverse and continue the stories of these endearing characters, particularly Milo.” Hope everyone gets to enjoy a nice vacation, relax a little before having to deal with the whole “nation-splitting danger void filled with volcra” thing.