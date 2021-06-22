Make It Clap for Ziwe Season Two

Photo: Showtime

Because this big, wide, awful world of ours is full of so many more people to make squirm on television, Showtime is renewing Ziwe for a second season. The show achieved icon status in its first season through Ziwe’s ability to ask guests only the most awkward of questions. Did her getting Andrew Yang to reveal that his favorite subway station was Times Square single-handedly dash his mayoral chances? We’re just saying, look at the poll numbers and look at that interview date. Season two will be 12 episodes long, split into two installments. “This show has exceeded my wildest imagination thanks to my brilliant cast, crew and iconic guests,” said Ziwe in a statement. “I am famously delighted to continue my collaboration with Showtime and A24.” Ziwe’s renewal announcement comes shortly after the news that Amazon is picking up her comedy series The Nigerian Princess. Ziwe’s officially in her media empire-building era.