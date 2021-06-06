Sinead O’Connor Announces Retirement From Music and Touring

Photo: Getty Images

Sinead O’Connor has announced her retirement from her music career in a series of tweets on Friday night. “This is to announce my retirement from touring and from working in the record business. I’ve gotten older and I’m tired. So it’s time for me to hang up my nipple tassels, having truly given my all. NVDA in 2022 will be my last release. And there’ll be no more touring or promo,” O’Connor wrote, referencing her upcoming album, No Veteran Dies Alone. She continued, “It’s not sad news. It’s staggeringly beautiful news. A wise warrior knows when he or she should retreat.” She also added, “It’s been a forty year journey. Time to put the feet up and make other dreams come true.”

This is to announce my retirement from touring and from working in the record business. I've gotten older and I'm tired. So it's time for me to hang up my nipple tassels, having truly given my all. NVDA in 2022 will be my last release. And there'll be no more touring or promo. — Sinead O'Connor (Shuhada Sadaqat) (@MagdaDavitt77) June 4, 2021

It's not sad news. It's staggeringly beautiful news. A wise warrior knows when he or she should retreat: #MeTime ❤️ — Sinead O'Connor (Shuhada Sadaqat) (@MagdaDavitt77) June 4, 2021

It's been a forty year journey. Time to put the feet up and make other dreams come true ; ) — Sinead O'Connor (Shuhada Sadaqat) (@MagdaDavitt77) June 4, 2021

Apologies if any upset caused to booking agents or promoters or managers due to my tweeting about my retirement. I guess the book made me realise I'm my own boss. I didn't wanna wait for permission from the men, as to when I could announce it. Also, I'd had a few whiskeys : ) — Sinead O'Connor (Shuhada Sadaqat) (@MagdaDavitt77) June 5, 2021

In a final tweet, O’Connor also apologized for “any upset caused to booking agents or promoters or managers due to my tweeting about my retirement.” She explained that her recent memoir, Rememberings, made her realize “I’m my own boss,” and she “didn’t wanna wait for permission from the men, as to when I could announce it.” O’Connor also replied to a fan asking about upcoming tour dates, writing, “Yes, all shows which were originally set for 2020, rescheduled to 2021 and then to 2022 are going to be pulled. Because this soldier woman has grown old quicker than COVID.” No Veteran Dies Alone, O’Connor’s 11th album, is slated for a January 2022 release.