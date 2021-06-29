Fun with marriage! Photo: Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

The bedrock of a good marriage is a shared commitment to bringing the work of Neil Simon to a Broadway stage together, eventually. The Broadway production of Plaza Suite starring Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick as three different sets of couples will finally start performances at the Hudson Theatre on Broadway on February 25, 2022, with plans to open on March 28. That’s nearly two years after the production was first scheduled to premiere on March 13, 2020, the day before the industry shut down because of the COVID pandemic.

Broadway performances resumed this month with Springsteen on Broadway, but most shows won’t return until September and, of course, Parker has to go and film her whole HBO Max Sex and the City revival series, which may explain Plaza Suite’s spring dates — though, until then, the Hudson Theatre is seemingly available in case anyone wants to slip in a little chamber piece for everyone to watch in those cozy renovated seats.

Plaza Suite is directed by John Benjamin Hickey, who is apparently in the new HBO Max Gossip Girl revival series. Is Neil Simon the key to understanding a whole interconnected New York HBO Max–iverse? Is Matthew Broderick Gossip Girl? We can only hope.