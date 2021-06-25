Songwriter Diane Warren Saved a Cow?

Photo: Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images

Diane Warren, songwriter extraordinaire, saved a cow from mortal peril in Los Angeles Thursday night. Why did she do that do that, do that, do that, do that?Warren has been a dedicated vegetarian for years. “This isn’t my first cow I’ve saved. But this feels like a special cow. Because this was that one. So it’s almost like she represents all cows wanting to be free,” she said in Billboard.

The cow escaped as part of a larger herd in Los Angeles on June 22. According to KTLA, one was shot by police. The other 38 or so cows were captured that day. But one cow was still on the lam, vowing “You haven’t seen the last of me.” Warren saw the lone cow on the news and said to herself “How do I live without saving that cow?”

Warren negotiated for the cow’s release with the owner of the slaughterhouse alongside Pico Rivera City Manager Steve Carmona. She saved up all her tears to plead with the slaughterhouse owner, who said the cow’s ultimate fate depended on a state agriculture health check.

Warren has connections to an animal sanctuary, and after wranglers finally caught the animal, she used her power of persuasion to have it sent to Farm Sanctuary north of Los Angeles. “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now,” she almost certainly whispered to the cow.