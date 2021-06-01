Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Turner

HBO Max is clearly gunning for your now-empty Mare of Easttown minutes with the cast of their upcoming docudrama, The Staircase. According to Deadline, Game of Thrones’s Sophie Turner is just the latest star to join the streamer’s scripted TV adaptation, based on the 2004 documentary series of the same name from director Jean-Xavier de Lestrade about author Michael Peterson. Peterson has been accused of killing his wife Kathleen in 2001, though he claimed to have found her at the bottom of a (you guessed it) staircase in their home.

In the eight-part limited series from The Sinner’s Antonio Campos and American Crime Story’s Maggie Cohn, Turner will play Margaret Ratliff, one of Peterson’s adopted daughters. As previously announced, Colin Firth will play the alleged murderer, while Toni Collette will portray Kathleen Peterson.

Meanwhile, Parker Posey helps round out the cast as late assistant district attorney and prosecutor Freda Black, with Rosemarie DeWitt as Kathleen’s sister Candace Zamperini. Intriguingly, Juliette Binoche has also joined the series in an as-yet unspecified role, which Deadline says is “being kept under wraps.” We had the same idea you did, though: who better to play the owl?