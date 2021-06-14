Spice Girls Are Dropping an Entire EP of ‘Wannabe’

Photo: JMEnternational/Redferns

The hit single “Wannabe” by the Spice Girls is turning 25, but let’s not think about what that means for your youth. In honor of the track’s 25th anniversary, the Spice Girls are releasing Wannabe 25, an EP transporting you back to 1996 to celebrate their debut hit. It features the original single, a remix by Junior Vasquez that was originally a bonus track on 2 Become 1, the original demo, and a previously! unreleased! ballad! titled “Feed Your Love.” That’s “Wannabe” on repeat, just like the good old days. A snippet of the track has been leaked online for years, so in the words of Beyoncé, “I’m hungry.” The EP is out digitally on July 9 and out on limited-edition vinyl and cassette July 23. In the meantime, fans are celebrating the iconic girl group with the hashtag #IAMASPICEGIRL, sharing stories about their love for the group. The Spice Girls reunited in 2019 without Victoria Beckham for a string of shows, but the pandemic stopped any plans. If you really, really, really wanna zigazig-ah, preorder Wannabe 25 now.

Wannabe is 25! 🎉



To celebrate we're releasing a limited edition vinyl and cassette, featuring: Wannabe (original single), Wannabe (Junior Vasquez remix edit), Wannabe (demo) and previously unreleased track 'Feed Your Love'



Pre-order your copy here: https://t.co/FCmzyN76sY pic.twitter.com/qbvoA3vz5x — Spice Girls (@spicegirls) June 14, 2021