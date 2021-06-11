Stevie Nicks and Maroon 5 Have the ‘Remedy’ for a New Summer Bop

Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Getty Images

An assorted list of remedies that Adam Levine suggests taking: pills, a little love, parents, memories, “giving no fucks,” and, of course, the majestic vocals of Stevie Nicks. We support at least three of those. That’s exactly what you’ll hear in Maroon 5’s new song collaboration with Nicks, “Remedy,” which is a boppy, if not somewhat tragic, ode to wanting to find love in a temperate climate (“Walking in the sun, sun-kissed face / Just like candles in the sun, I’m breaking down”) that also features Devo-esque whip sounds. The track appears on the band’s just-released album, JORDI, and also comes days after Nicks’s Fleetwood Mac paramour, Lindsey Buckingham, released a new divorce ballad. We can practically feel the warm energy of a shawl cocooning us while we listen.