Stream Maroon 5’s New Album of a 1000 Features, JORDI

Photo: 222/Interscope Records

Behold, the latest effort from the Last Band In America, Maroon 5’s JORDI. Levine and Co. brought plenty of friends to play on the album: JORDI features features from Megan Thee Stallion, blackbear, Stevie Nicks, Bantu, H.E.R., Juice WRLD, the late Nipsey Hussle, YG, Anuel AA, Tainy, Jason Derulo and … Adam Levine? The last track on the deluxe version of the album appears to be Derulo’s, featuring Levine. How very avant garde.

JORDI is the band’s first album without bassist Mickey Madden. Madden took a “leave of absence” from the band after being arrested on charges of domestic violence in July of 2020.

The album is dedicated to the band’s late manager, Jordan Feldstein, who died in 2017 “from a blockage of an artery in his lungs and a blood clot in his leg,” per Entertainment Weekly. “The loss is tragic in ways I’m still learning how to cope with. All I can do is keep him with me and honor him in the best way I know how,” Levine posted on Instagram when he revealed the JORDI cover art. “I’m proud to have etched his name into the history of this band that he helped build from the ground up…every step of the way. We love you Jordi.”