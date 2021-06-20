Nicholas Braun Won’t Be a Catboy in the Cat Person Movie

Photo: Getty Images for SAGindie

Imagine, if you will, catboy Nicholas Braun. Picture kawaii Cousin Greg with anime cat ears and a tail. Now scratch that thought, because even though that’s obviously what comes to mind when you see that Nicholas Braun will star in Cat Person, that’s not what it means. Variety reports that Braun will star in the film adaptation of Kristen Roupenian’s viral short story that basically invented the phrase “viral short story,” “Cat Person.” Remember “Cat Person?” It’s the 2017 piece of New Yorker fiction that lent words to the often terrible, anxiety-inducing experience that is Dating Men. Braun will play Robert, the older man who flirts with and eventually sleeps with Margot, a 20-year-old college student. Margot will be played Emilia Jones, and The Flight Attendant director Susanna Fogel will direct the psychological thriller. Hopefully Cat Person has more action than Batman and Catwoman.