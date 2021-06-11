We Finally Have New SZA and It’s Thanks to the Space Jam 2 Soundtrack

SZA and SAINt JHN. Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Getty Images

We don’t want to speak too soon, but when are we getting an oral history of the Space Jam soundtrack? Another collaboration we wouldn’t dare dream of has teamed up for the Space Jam: A New Legacy soundtrack: SAINt JHN and SZA have dropped “Just For Me.” The R&B hitmakers are perfectly matched in the vibey track reminiscent of SZA’s 2018 Black Panther soundtrack addition “All the Stars.” Sooo, SZA hasn’t released a single since 2020’s “Good Days,” though she’s teased the TikTok famous “Bloodstain” and is featured on Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More.” Space Jam: A New Legacy’s official soundtrack also includes Lil Uzi Vert’s “Pump Up the Jam,” Cordae and Duckwrth’s “Settle the Score,” and “We Win” by Lil Baby and Kirk Franklin, produced by Just Blaze. See? This is someone’s King Lear. The highly anticipated Space Jam sequel starring LeBron James, Don Cheadle, and the Looney Tunes gang opens in theaters on Friday, July 16, and will be available on HBO Max for 31 days. Listen to the soundtrack when it drops on July 9.