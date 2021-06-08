Taraji P. Henson to Star As Miss Hannigan in NBC’s Annie Live! 

Taraji P. Henson serving Little Orphan Annie realness. Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images,

Taraji P. Henson and her devilish grin will portray the queen of mean, Miss Hannigan, in NBC’s Annie Live! The three-time Emmy nominee and Oscar nominee will channel her bad side to play the tyrannical caretaker at the orphanage, whom Carol Burnett played in the 1982 film version. “Carol Burnett, who brought Miss Hannigan to life in the classic 1982 movie, is someone I have studied and idolized as far back as I can remember,” Henson said in a statement seen by EW. “So when the opportunity came to me to join NBC and this incredible group of producers, I jumped. Carol, I hope to do you proud.”

NBC is still on a nationwide hunt for its titular young star. Annie Live! is set for December 2, three years after Jesus Christ Superstar made John Legend an EGOT (and one year after Matthew Morrison ruined Christmas as the Grinch). Neil Meron and Bob Greenblatt, the duo who gave us Peter Pan Live!, The Wiz Live!, and The Sound of Music Live!, will produce. Annie Live! will be directed by Lear deBessonet, who put on a new, public version of Disney’s Hercules in 2019. Meron previously produced a Disney movie-musical of Annie that starred Kathy Bates, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, and Audra McDonald. Looks like we gotta hang on until tomorrow — err — December!