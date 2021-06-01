Photo: JMEnternational/JMEnternational for BRIT Awards/Getty Images

What are we thinking? A cascading, platinum-blonde Dolly Parton? A jet-black Liza in Cabaret? With David O. Russell at the helm, every actor’s head has a chance to star in, as Tina Fey dubbed American Hustle at the 2014 Golden Globes, “Explosion at the Wig Factory.” According to Variety, the Silver Linings Playbook director welcomes Taylor Swift to the cast of his next film, which already features a truly staggering roster of actors (and, we pray, their corresponding hair pieces), including American Hustle star Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, Rami Malek, Zoe Saldana, and, surprisingly, not Jennifer Lawrence.

If that wasn’t enough stars for you, the Hollywood Reporter says John David Washington, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, Mike Myers, Robert De Niro, Michael Shannon, and Timothy Olyphant will help further flesh out the cast. There is currently no information available about the movie, other than THR’s report that Russell directed from his own screenplay and production has already been completed, but the sheer number of performers has us hoping for some kind of Hail Caesar!-style multi-story film about the movies. Just imagine the wig stories they could tell with something like that.

Either way, Margot Robbie was spotted on the set of the movie back in February and, while the photos don’t convey much in the way of plot, let’s just say, we like what we see.