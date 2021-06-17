Photo: The Beatles/YouTube

In exciting news for both Beatles fans and people who enjoy arguing over the inherent qualities of movies versus TV shows, Get Back, Peter Jackson’s follow-up to the Beatles’ Let It Be film, will now air as a three-part docuseries on Disney+. A release announcing the news touts “over six hours of never-before-seen restored footage,” all unused tapes from the Beatles’ 1970 documentary Let It Be, which preceded the group’s breakup. “I’ve been immersed in this project for nearly three years, and I’m very excited that audiences around the world will finally be able to see it,” said Jackson, no stranger to three-part series after helming The Lord of the Rings, in a statement. The Beatles: Get Back will follow the legendary quartet planning their first concert in years, the January 1969 rooftop show, along with showing the entire concert in full. The documentary was originally set to hit theaters in September 2020, before being pushed to August 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic; it will now premiere on Disney+ on November 25, 26, and 27.