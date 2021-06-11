And on the 10th Day, Lorde Gave Us Memes

Photo: YouTube

If there’s one thing Miss Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O’Connor (a.k.a. Lorde) is going to do, it’s *capital, italicize, and bold* leave the girls gagging. Just 1,455 days after the release of her iconic 2017 record Melodrama, our savior finally offered us what we’ve been craving: a new song, “Solar Power.” Now, reader, it’s been almost four years since we’ve tasted the brilliance located on past hits like “Green Light” or “Homemade Dynamite.” It’s hot girl summer, both here and in New Zealand, and it’s also hot meme summer — so, in honor of Lorde’s resurrection, we’re rounding up the best internet reactions to the song that, let’s be honest, probably, most definitely caused yesterday’s solar eclipse.

Are you wearing the —



The Lorde legs? Yeah, I am pic.twitter.com/GEu91Ei1ha — Justin Randall (@imjustinrandall) June 8, 2021

Lorde releasing solar power pic.twitter.com/kbciRJQ6r0 — Rose Dommu (@rosedommu) June 10, 2021

me listening me listening

to lorde in to lorde in

2013 2021 pic.twitter.com/LgkPs1xQUb — bibble anna(rchy)❤️‍🔥 (@dreamdamnation) June 10, 2021

this that Lorde cover everyone was talking about ? pic.twitter.com/teLqyusQvq — dia (@twinkologian) June 10, 2021

me eating the sand that lorde danced on in the solar power music video pic.twitter.com/XSy5AUH1va — wiLL (@willfulchaos) June 10, 2021

Lorde releasing Solar Power then immediately taking it down pic.twitter.com/w0cbH5a5OM — Keiley Kaiser (@keileykaiser) June 10, 2021

Omg Lorde looks so good in the solar power video 😍 pic.twitter.com/7HjPDGiHob — Rose Dommu (@rosedommu) June 10, 2021