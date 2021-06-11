If there’s one thing Miss Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O’Connor (a.k.a. Lorde) is going to do, it’s *capital, italicize, and bold* leave the girls gagging. Just 1,455 days after the release of her iconic 2017 record Melodrama, our savior finally offered us what we’ve been craving: a new song, “Solar Power.” Now, reader, it’s been almost four years since we’ve tasted the brilliance located on past hits like “Green Light” or “Homemade Dynamite.” It’s hot girl summer, both here and in New Zealand, and it’s also hot meme summer — so, in honor of Lorde’s resurrection, we’re rounding up the best internet reactions to the song that, let’s be honest, probably, most definitely caused yesterday’s solar eclipse.
And on the 10th Day, Lorde Gave Us Memes
Photo: YouTube