Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Demi Lovato has had a busy year. There’s their YouTube documentary series, Dancing With the Devil. There’s their upcoming alien-hunting reality series for Peacock. And now, Lovato will add “talk-show host” to their list of day jobs, with The Demi Lovato Show premiering Friday, July 30, on the Roku Channel. Like other short-form Roku Originals, Lovato’s talk show was originally supposed to be made for Quibi, but will now only be viewable in landscape format. Deadline reports that scheduled guests will include Jameela Jamil, Lucy Hale, Nikita Dragun, and experts in fields including sex, mental health, and yes, UFOs. “Some conversations can be difficult, but I’ve never been one to shy away from speaking candidly about things,” Lovato said in a statement, clearly referring to their crusade against frozen yogurt.