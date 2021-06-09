Praise the Lord, We’ve Got an Eyes of Tammy Faye Trailer

Finally, today we got our first full trailer look at Jessica Chastain’s portrayal of televangelist and camp icon Tammy Faye Bakker in The Eyes of Tammy Faye, and boy, is there a lot to look at. Based on the 2000 documentary of the same name (narrated by RuPaul!), Michael Showalter directs what looks like a funny and sympathetic portrayal of Tammy Faye and her fraudster husband, Jim Bakker, who became the faces of the prosperity gospel with their PTL Club programming. Jessica Chastain plays Tammy Faye through the decades as an actual nuanced human behind all that clown paint, and Andrew Garfield plays an increasingly corrupt Jim, giving the famous line, “God doesn’t want us to be poor.” The film looks like it will follow the rise and fall of their empire, and features crucial moments in Tammy Faye lore, like her famous interview with AIDS activist Steve Pieters in 1985. The hair and makeup in this movie serve the same role as the plant in Little Shop of Horrors: It’s an impressive special effect that keeps growing and growing until it becomes a character of its own. The Eyes of Tammy Faye is in theaters September 17.

