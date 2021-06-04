The Good Fight Season 5 Trailer Will Fight for Your Right to Be an Ass

All rise! Actually, no, you can sit down. The trailer for The Good Fight’s fifth season is even wackier than we ever imagined, and we’re not even talking about all of those slaughtered window birds ruining the vibe of client meetings. Diane (Christine Baranski) is back and dealing with just about every legal matter 2021 wants to throw her way, which includes a Chicagoan who opens his own Little Rascals speakeasy courtroom (Mandy Patinkin) and whether she should continue working alongside Liz (Audra McDonald) as a name partner at an African American law firm. “Justice is only just as long as it’s available to everyone,” someone wisely tells her. Ugh! Isn’t doing the right thing hard? The season will premiere on Paramount+ on June 24.

