Young Tony Soprano Learns Capo 101 in the Many Saints of Newark Trailer

Hello, Governor Phil Murphy, your New Jersey constituents are awaiting a federal holiday so we can work through all of our emotions. In the first trailer for The Many Saints of Newark, the wildly anticipated, ’60s-set prequel film to David Chase’s The Sopranos, a young Tony Soprano (played by James Gandolfini’s son, Michael) is a floundering high schooler with a proclivity for violence who would still rather sit in his room and listen to records than learn more about (1) What the mob is, and (2) What the mob does. However, Tony’s uncle Dickie Moltisanti (Alessandro Nivola) sees his potential and begins mentoring him in all aspects of the mafia familia life, which becomes more and more appealing when Tony realizes he can get free fancy speakers for a good day’s work. And who needs college when you’re an audiophile on a capo fast-track? Also starring Leslie Odom Jr., Jon Bernthal, Corey Stoll, Billy Magnussen, Ray Liotta, and Vera Farmiga, The Many Saints of Newark will be released in theaters and HBO Max on October 1.

