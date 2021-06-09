Edgar Allen Poe Is Getting the Young Hottie Treatment with The Pale Blue Eye

Photo: Elisabetta A. Villa/WireImage

Harry Melling, a.k.a. Dudley from the Harry Potter movies and Harry Beltik on The Queen’s Gambit, is bringing yung Poe to Netflix in The Pale Blue Eye. The film will be written and directed by Scott Cooper (Hostiles), based on the novel of the same name by Louis Bayard. The film is a “passion project” of Cooper’s, according to Deadline, as he has been trying to get this film off the ground for more than a decade. The film will star Christian Bale as a 1800’s detective tasked with solving a murder at West Point. Melling will play the bb Poe, a cadet at West Point who assists in the case.

Edgar Allen Poe is known best now for his spooky stuff, but he is also credited with helping originate the detective story with his C. August Dupin series. The Pale Blue Eye melds two favorite genres of historical fiction: a look back at when Historical Figure X was young and hot, and “What if this Mystery Author Solved Crimes?” Entries in the latter category include that episode of Doctor Who where Agatha Christie fights a giant wasp, and the BBC series Murder Rooms.