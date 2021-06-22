We interrupt your millionth hour of Snyder Cut discourse to bring you the new and improved The Suicide Squad trailer. Directed by James Gunn, the sequel reassembles the gang of “degenerate delinquents,” starting with Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn. The rest of the ragtag cast of villains and civilians includes John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney (Divergent), Peter Capaldi (Doctor Who), David Dastmalchian (Dune), Michael Rooker (Guardians of the Galaxy), Alice Braga (Elysium), Pete Davidson, Joaquín Cosio (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse), Juan Diego Botto (The Europeans), Storm Reid (Euphoria), Nathan Fillion, Steve Agee (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2), Sean Gunn, Mayling Ng (Wonder Woman), Flula Borg, Jennifer Holland (Peacemaker), Tinashe Kajese, and Sylvester Stallone.

If the prisoners of Belle Reve complete their mission, “Project Starfish” (which, no, has zero connection to buttholes), Viola Davis’s commanding special agent Amanda Waller will shave a bunch of years off their prison sentences. That is, if they come out alive. “If we find out you have personalized license plates, you die,” Harley intimidates a recruit, played by Capaldi, in the film’s first trailer. “If you cough without covering your mouth —” Well, at this point in the pandemic, we understand that threat. The Suicide Squad is out in theaters on August 6 and available on HBO Max a month later.