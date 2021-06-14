Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale Will Be Terrorized by the New Jersey Watcher

Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Shutterstock

It’s every homeowner’s worst nightmare, minus the boiler-overflow pipe leaking at 3 a.m. or a backyard raccoon infestation. Gorgeous people Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale will be starring in Netflix’s upcoming miniseries The Watcher, which was adapted from the chilling article in this very magazine. Deadline reports that the duo will be portraying a couple who move into their dream home in suburban New Jersey, only to become terrorized and stalked by an anonymous figure known as “the Watcher,” who enjoys sending them letters about how they should move the hell out of the house, or else. (And also how they should “fill the house with the young blood I requested,” but hey, not everyone wants a bunch of kids, right?) The original article, which was published in November 2018 and can be read here, thoroughly chronicled how the couple and their children were eventually forced to move out of the house due to the constant letter harassment. To this day, the culprit has never been identified, despite a rabbit hole of theories and podcasts. Ryan Murphy will be executive-producing the miniseries for Netflix, which, eh …