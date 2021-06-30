Following in the footsteps of Issa Rae, Lena Dunham, and Lisa Kudrow, Abel Tesfaye (otherwise known as The Weeknd) is set to write, produce, and star in a series for HBO. The show, titled The Idol, was co-created by Tesfaye, Reza Fahim, and Sam Levinson (Euphoria, Malcolm & Marie). Per Deadline, The Idol will follow “a female pop singer who starts a romance with an enigmatic L.A. club owner who is the leader of a secret cult.” We’re guessing the enigmatic secret cult leader is Tesfaye, whose general disposition fits the bill. This is not Tesfaye’s first acting gig (he played a memorable part in Uncut Gems), nor is it his first writer’s room (he co-wrote an episode of American Dad last year).
The Weeknd to Write, Star in HBO Cult Drama Series
Photo: Getty Images for dcp