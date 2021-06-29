The Full-Bodied, Crisp, and Earthy Wine Show Men Return in the Season 3 Trailer

Our long national nightmare is over: A dashing group of men is educating us about “mouth feel” and “aromatics” again. In the trailer for season three of The Wine Show, returning hosts Matthew Rhys, Matthew Goode, and James Purefoy are joined by new addition Dominic West, who’s already saying things like “I’m an open book, a vessel that needs to be filled” to show just how much he loves the grape. (Among other things …) This season’s wine headquarters is the gorgeous Quinta do Noval in Portugal’s Douro Valley, with other informatively boozy treks around the world including New York City, Germany, California, and Thailand. Consider this our vicarious summer vacation. The seven-episode season will premiere on Sundance Now, the AMC+ premium streaming bundle, and Acorn TV on July 29.

