Tiffany Haddish Hits the Ground Running With Flo-Jo Biopic

Photo: Amy Sussman/KCA2021/Getty Images for Nickelodeon

After winning an Emmy for hosting Saturday Night Live in 2018, and the Grammy for Best Comedy Album for Black Mitzvah earlier this year, she ready…to sprint toward the next letter in an EGOT. According to Variety, Tiffany Haddish will go from running jokes to full-on running with plans to produce and star in a biopic of Olympic legend Florence Griffith Joyner, known to even the most casual of ‘80s sports fan as Flo-Jo. In case we need to jog your memory, though, the track and field star became a household name due to her glamorous one-legged uniforms, elaborate nails, and, oh right, crushing three Olympic golds at the 1988 Seoul Games. In fact, Flo-Jo’s records in the women’s 100-meter and 200-meter dash still stand to this day.

“I am looking forward to telling Flo-Jo’s story the way it should be told,” Haddish said in a statement Thursday. “My goal with this film is making sure that younger generations know my ‘she-ro’ Flo-Jo, the fastest woman in the world to this day, existed.” Tragically, Joyner passed away in 1998 at the age of 38 following an epileptic seizure. The film, produced by game1 and produced in part by Flo-Jo’s widower Al Joyner, will be accompanied by “companion projects,” like a documentary series and a podcast, both of which hopefully require fewer weeks of grueling track and field training to make the running parts seem convincing.