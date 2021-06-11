Tig Notaro Flew in to Say Goodbye to Conan

It was a mutual lovefest on Tig Notaro’s last Conan appearance, which she apparently flew in from Tribeca Film Festival for. She came home, took a shower, pretended to be impressed with how much her sons have grown, then booked it over to Largo. “My sons, who I hadn’t seen at this point in five weeks, said ‘Look how big we got!’” Notaro said. “How cute and sad at the same time…I choose you over my own adorable and precious children.” Notaro wanted to pay her respects because Conan O’Brien stamping her with the Coco seal of approval helped her get booked on other shows. O’Brien remembered that Notaro used her second appearance on the show to do her famous stool bit. “It made a horrible noise,” recalled Andy Richter, “which was the point.” Notaro appreciated that the Conan staff didn’t want her to ramp up the jokes per minute, or be higher energy, in order to get late night stage time. They were right, and the unnamed bookers that said “No” to Tig were wrong.

