Tinashe Is Back and She Brought the Vibe With ‘Pasadena’

Nashe. Photo: Tinashe/Twitter

Tinashe reminds us that joy is a right, not a privilege, with her new track “Pasadena.” The genre-hopping diva returns with a brand new single from her upcoming album, 333. “Pasadena” is straight vibes, with an early summer energy perfect for coasting on the road. “Feelin’ free, feelin’ free, feelin’ right. It’s a vibe, feeling right,” she sings for hot girls everywhere. “Summer’s coming round the corner and now I’m feeling like I don’t even know ya.” “Pasadena” features Cali rapper Buddy in an energetic verse. 333 will be Tinashe’s fifth studio album, ninth album including her mixtapes, and the follow-up to 2019’s Songs for You, her first independent release via Tinashe Music Inc. She started teasing 333 on social media Friday, May 28. On June 1, she dropped a glam video of her reading the fictional “Pasadena Post.” In the background, you can hear a mysterious, slowed version of the track. To quote Paris Is Burning, during this, the month of Pride: Why are you gagging so? She give it to you every ball release! Just last week Tinashe boosted our collective serotonin with “Lean On Me” a collaboration with EDM trio Cheat Codes, Trevor Dahl, Matthew Russell, and Kevin Ford. Celebrate Pride by being merry, gay, and listening to “Pasadena” below.