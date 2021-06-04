Tinashe reminds us that joy is a right, not a privilege, with her new track “Pasadena.” The genre-hopping diva returns with a brand new single from her upcoming album, 333. “Pasadena” is straight vibes, with an early summer energy perfect for coasting on the road. “Feelin’ free, feelin’ free, feelin’ right. It’s a vibe, feeling right,” she sings for hot girls everywhere. “Summer’s coming round the corner and now I’m feeling like I don’t even know ya.” “Pasadena” features Cali rapper Buddy in an energetic verse. 333 will be Tinashe’s fifth studio album, ninth album including her mixtapes, and the follow-up to 2019’s Songs for You, her first independent release via Tinashe Music Inc. She started teasing 333 on social media Friday, May 28. On June 1, she dropped a glam video of her reading the fictional “Pasadena Post.” In the background, you can hear a mysterious, slowed version of the track. To quote Paris Is Burning, during this, the month of Pride: Why are you gagging so? She give it to you every
ball release! Just last week Tinashe boosted our collective serotonin with “Lean On Me” a collaboration with EDM trio Cheat Codes, Trevor Dahl, Matthew Russell, and Kevin Ford. Celebrate Pride by being merry, gay, and listening to “Pasadena” below.
Tinashe Is Back and She Brought the Vibe With ‘Pasadena’
Tinashe reminds us that joy is a right, not a privilege, with her new track “Pasadena.” The genre-hopping diva returns with a brand new single from her upcoming album, 333. “Pasadena” is straight vibes, with an early summer energy perfect for coasting on the road. “Feelin’ free, feelin’ free, feelin’ right. It’s a vibe, feeling right,” she sings for hot girls everywhere. “Summer’s coming round the corner and now I’m feeling like I don’t even know ya.” “Pasadena” features Cali rapper Buddy in an energetic verse. 333 will be Tinashe’s fifth studio album, ninth album including her mixtapes, and the follow-up to 2019’s Songs for You, her first independent release via Tinashe Music Inc. She started teasing 333 on social media Friday, May 28. On June 1, she dropped a glam video of her reading the fictional “Pasadena Post.” In the background, you can hear a mysterious, slowed version of the track. To quote Paris Is Burning, during this, the month of Pride: Why are you gagging so? She give it to you every