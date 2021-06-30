Counting On Won’t Count On a 12th Season After Josh Duggar’s Arrest

Photo: TLC

Counting On, TLC’s reality spinoff of the hit show 19 Kids and Counting, has been canceled after 11 seasons. Both shows followed the extremely fertile and religious Duggar family, whose progeny outnumbered the combined seasons of the two series. According to Deadline, the cancellation is in response to Josh Duggar facing a federal trial for receipt and possession of child pornography. “TLC will not be producing additional seasons of Counting On,” the network told Deadline. “TLC feels it is important to give the Duggar family the opportunity to address their situation privately.” Counting On began after 19 Kids and Counting was canceled in 2015 in response to Josh Duggar confessing that he molested four of his sisters and adult-film star Danica Dillon suing him for assault. Josh Duggar’s child-pornography trial is scheduled for November 30.