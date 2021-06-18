Tom Stourton’s Face was Not Allowed to Play Edward Snowden

All My Friends Hate Me is a perfect horror movie for people with social anxiety, something the film’s co-writer and star Tom Stourton clearly understands. Besides being a Hugh Grant-ishly shy British gentleman, he’s also a working actor with a pretty extensive IMDB page. We played a round of credit history with him and he was perfectly nice about it, even when recounting the time a major motion picture flew him all the way across Europe to refuse to film his face.