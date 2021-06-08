Trisha Paytas Announces Departure From Frenemies Podcast With H3’s Ethan Klein

Paytas and Klein. Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by H3 Podcast/YouTube

Trisha Paytas is stepping away from their highly successful podcast, Frenemies, which they host with H3 Production’s Ethan Klein. In a 22-minute video posted to their YouTube channel, Paytas (who uses they/them pronouns) revived their sitting-on-the-kitchen-floor series to discuss the breakup, which many commenters believe will not last. The decision came after a fight on the most recent episode, which premiered for those with a paid membership on Monday and for everyone else on Tuesday, following her announcement. Paytas admitted that they had an “episode” when it came to one of the segments, which upset a new H3 producer who created it and her boyfriend, who also works at H3. (Paytas did not name either employee.) Paytas then took a larger issue with Klein allegedly saying Paytas doesn’t contribute. What then took place, according to those who viewed the episode, was a conversation about the financial breakdown of the show held openly in front of employees, including that 5 percent of the AdSense revenue goes to the crew who creates it.

yikes to the H3H3 crew who work so hard i feel so terrible for them that a conversation about how hard they rEalLy work and if they should be getting the pay they do was allowed to happen in front of them by ethan & trisha. — adam mcintyre (@allegedly_adam) June 8, 2021

Paytas said that later that night, Klein informed them that the crew did not want to film a vlog with them the next day because “they thought you were really rude.” “I do need to apologize for the delivery of how I said it, but I just feel really, really icky about the situation and I really do think that I just don’t fit in,” they said, following up with “Everyone is really nice. I really do apologize for offending.”

“I’ve had ideas shot down, I was talked over when I was talking about trans people getting killed,” they continued. “Yes, I should’ve said something, but in that moment I just said the segment sucked.” Paytas said they have no issues with anyone on the crew, including Ethan and his wife, Hila Klein, who is the sister of Paytas’s fiancé, Moses Hacmon, but that it’s about them “not feeling the best in a situation and letting the audience down.” Paytas said Klein described them as the podcast “talent,” whereas they believed they were “50-50 building the show” and had more of a say. The duo began the podcast, produced by H3H3 Productions, in September 2020, after Paytas’s appearance on their “BacH3lorette” series. “I really wish I could’ve contributed more, I really do, because I feel like I am pretty creative and have good ideas and I wish I could’ve contributed a little more,” they said through tears. “I guess I should’ve just brought it up a different way and I am thankful for everything they’ve all done for the show.”

“I really am sorry, but I’m not sorry for how I feel,” they finished up.