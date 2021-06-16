Tyler, the Creator Built a Little New Song, ‘Lumberjack’

Tyler season approaching. Hip-hop auteur Tyler, the Creator released new single “Lumberjack,” which looks to be the first offering from an upcoming project. It’s 139 hard seconds of flexes and exclamations. “I hit Drizzy and told him I had a milli for him,” Tyler boasts early on. The song isn’t without Tyler’s signature cheekiness, either: “Shoutout to my mother and my father, didn’t pull out,” he raps in the hook. It comes with a surrealist self-directed video short, directed by Tyler under the name Wolf Haley. The video pulls on the Utah sledding trip referenced in the song, finding Tyler in a cabin, and later fighting a snowstorm.

“Lumberjack” comes after a billboard campaign teasing the phrase “Call Me If You Get Lost,” which also appears at the end of the “Lumberjack” video and a separate teaser, titled “Side Street,” that Tyler posted on June 14. Which is to say: It sure seems to be an album title! Call Me If You Get Lost would follow Tyler’s 2018 album IGOR, which became his first No. 1 and earned him the Grammy for Best Rap Album. And it’d sure make sense for Tyler, the Creator to be rolling out a new album now, as he prepares to headline major festivals including Lollapalooza and Bonnaroo. You know who to call if you get lost on the way there.