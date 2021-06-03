Ah, the Cannes Film Festival, host of some of the world’s most daring cinema, like, for instance, a movie about Céline Dion that uses the music of Céline Dion but for reasons that remain inexplicable to us Americans, refers to her as “Aline Dieu.” Above, you can watch the trailer for Aline, a film directed by and starring Valérie Lemercier that asks the daring question: “What if you made a biopic about a French Canadian woman thrust into international fame and a romance with her older, married manager but decided to call her Aline for some reason?” Aline was released in France in November but is playing out of competition at Cannes this June. As of last October, Gaumont was in negotiations for a deal to release it in the U.S., so hopefully that comes through, specifically so that us writers at Vulture dot com can see it. Aline is somehow not a project dreamed up in an episode of Call My Agent!, though you can totally imagine Hervé proudly pitching the name Aline.

Related