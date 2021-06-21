Usher Allegedly Woke T-Pain Up So He Could Say Mean Stuff to Him on a Plane

I hate how the world did T-Pain. pic.twitter.com/6Ib9dzHTjY — FKA Carly Beth (@LoggingInIsBad) June 21, 2021

Okay, so Usher didn’t tip strippers with fake Ush Bucks, but he did allegedly say something to T-Pain that began a four-year depressive episode. Usher is on notice! In a clip from Netflix’s This Is Pop, T-Pain describes the time Usher woke him up on a flight to tell him that he “fucked up” music. Like, the whole art form.

The pair were flying to the 2013 BET Awards. T-Pain was asleep in first class. “I was awakened by the flight attendant,” T-Pain says in the clip, “She said ‘Usher would like to talk to you in the back.’” T-Pain made his way the back of the plane, where Usher told him that he had “fucked up” music for “real singers,” presumably referring to T-Pain’s exaggerated used of Autotune. “I don’t even think I realized this for a long time,” he says, “but that’s the very moment that started a four-year depression for me.”

Alright Usher, a few notes. One: why make a flight attendant wake T-Pain up to tell him mean shit? This couldn’t wait? Two: people were using Autotune before T-Pain. If anything, it was more insidious and fucked up for “real singers,” since software was digitally making everyone sound pitch perfect. T-Pain (and Cher before him) blew the door wide open on that extremely common practice. Three: did T-Pain sell Autotune to music producers? No. The copycats are the copycats fault, sir. Not T-Pain.

Anyway, stan T-Pain. Watch this cute music video he and Classixx did a while back, remaking The Smiths’ video for “Stop Me If You Think You’ve Heard This One Before.”