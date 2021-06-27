Watch Alex Trebek’s Children Accept His Posthumous Daytime Emmy

On Friday, the Daytime Emmy Awards presented Alex Trebek with a posthumous Emmy for Outstanding Game Show Host, marking his eighth time winning the category since his first in 1989. Two of Trebek’s children, Matt Trebek and Emily Trebek, stood in front of the show’s familiar blue backdrop to accept the award on their late father’s behalf. Matt said, “For as long as we could remember, he was always so proud to be a part of Jeopardy! To work on a show based on knowledge, risk, and that challenged people how to think. He loved every bit of it.” Emily continues, “Over the past 37 years, the show became his second family. He was always excited to go to work, even during his battle with cancer. He was so fortunate that he was able to do what he loved, and we know he not once took it for granted.”

The awards-show broadcast also had a special tribute for Trebek and two other recently deceased titans of Daytime TV, Regis Philbin and Larry King. During this segment, prime minister of Canada Justin Trudeau paid tribute to his fellow countryman Trebek, as did Robin Roberts, Ken Jeong, and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, who said, “Thank you for teaching us, inspiring us, and bringing us together, Alex. We miss you.”