Forever Theater Kid Ariana Grande Does Hairspray Parody with James Corden

Ariana Grande stopped by The Late Late Show last night to do a Hairspray parody (titled “No Lockdowns Anymore,” to the tune of “Good Morning Baltimore”) alongside James Corden and original Tracy Turnblad Marissa Jaret Winokur, and if no part of that sentence interests you, that’s understandable, but Grande’s vocals here are flawless and worth a listen. Grande, who previously starred as Penny in NBC’s Hairspray Live, brings a Disney-princess-meets-senior-showcase energy to “No Lockdowns Anymore,” which is an otherwise unremarkable display of quarantine-era comedy. There are the requisite Zoom jokes, a Bridgerton reference, and a very quick exchange between Grande and Corden regarding NFTs — but more important than all that is the run Grande pulls off while singing “Once you’ve got the vaccine.”

