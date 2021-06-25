Watch Ed Sheeran’s Campy, Vampy Video for ‘Bad Habits’

Much like the city of New York, Ed Sheeran is back baby! Sheeran kicked off a week of promo with a TikTok concert for UEFA. Then at midnight, he dropped the single and video for “Bad Habits.” On Monday, he begins a weeklong residency at The Late Late Show with James Corden. Will he get to meet CBS Senior VP of Late Night, West Coast Nick Bernstein? God, we hope so.

“I wanted the video for Bad Habits to play on the nature of habits in a fantastical way so I decided on vampires. It was mega fun getting into character except for the heights (that wasn’t so fun). Enjoy x,” Sheeran wrote in a message that, judging from the “x” at the end, he texted to his publicist. The video for “Bad Habits” was directed by Dave Meyers, who has done videos as diverse as “Bawitdaba,” “No Tears Left to Cry,” and “Motivation.” It’s a big step up in production value since his last video, a recreation of the Friends New Year’s Eve dance with Courtney Cox.